Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: US sales of new homes rise 1.6% in December following big November drop
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
Police Reports
Community
Celebrate Summer
Events
Comics
Obituaries
Opinion
Real Estate
Sponsored Content
HealthyCT
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Open for Business
Recommended
Weston BOE discusses going down to three schools
Weston market to close after nearly 50 years in business
Used bookstore opens in Westport and benefits library
Westport BOE looks to cut superintendent’s proposed budget
Westport schools report 6 new COVID cases
Weston BOE pushes for reopening plans for older students
Westport teachers push for delay to full return
Norwalk restaurant relocates to Westport
Westport’s new senior living community meets a need
Westport schools report 10 new COVID cases
News
Alert: US sales of new homes rise 1.6% in December following big November drop
Jan. 28, 2021
Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 10:05 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sales of new homes rise 1.6% in December following big November drop.