Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: US panel urges restarting vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Community
Opinion
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Business
Real Estate
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Recommended
School officials: Reduced health care costs will close budget gap
Westport, Weston bees offer lesson in resiliency in documentary
Remarkable Theater gears up for second season in Westport
Historical society receives $1.5M to restore Coley Homestead
Westport tries to diversify housing with accessory apartments
Westport holds off on Johnson & Johnson clinic
Jennifer Tooker announces bid for Westport first selectman
Westport’s the latest scavenger hunt destination
Westport BOF approves budget without restoring schools, transit funds
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe won’t seek reelection
News
Alert: US panel urges restarting vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot
April 23, 2021
Updated: April 23, 2021 4:58 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — US panel urges restarting vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot.