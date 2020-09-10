https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Alert-US-jobless-claims-reach-884-000-as-layoffs-15556324.php Alert: US jobless claims reach 884,000 as layoffs remain elevated 6 months after virus struck economy Updated 8:37 am EDT, Thursday, September 10, 2020 Most Popular 1 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 2 Waterbury police search for missing juvenile 3 Officials: Bridgeport man charged with killing inmate in Hawaii 4 Utility work will close parts of Merritt Parkway 5 Westport affordable housing plan inches ahead 6 Gaithersburg Residents Fight Plans for Industrial Crematorium Within Their Community 7 Feds: Man linked to Hartford-area cocaine trafficking sentenced View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.