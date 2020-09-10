https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Alert-The-Taliban-say-peace-talks-with-the-15557364.php Alert: The Taliban say peace talks with the Afghan government's negotiating team will start on Saturday in Qatar Updated 2:18 pm EDT, Thursday, September 10, 2020 Most Popular 1 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 2 Waterbury police search for missing juvenile 3 Officials: Bridgeport man charged with killing inmate in Hawaii 4 Police: Man wanted for questioning in homicide 5 Feds: Man linked to Hartford-area cocaine trafficking sentenced 6 Bridgeport man charged with illegal dumping 7 Utility work will close parts of Merritt Parkway View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.