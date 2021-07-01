Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Community
Opinion
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Business
Real Estate
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Recommended
Pickleball or preservation? Westport considers future of Baron’s South...
Westport pizzeria hopes to rise from accident’s rubble
Longtime legislator announces run for Westport first selectman
Return of Westport’s sidewalk sale is ‘all about the merchants’
Annual jUNe Day bring United Nations to Westport
Ear piercing business to open in Westport
Children’s author, CT resident Patricia Reilly Giff dies
Police: Bear found in north Westport
Westport senior center to reopen after lengthy COVID shutdown
Experts: Use caution when talking to kids about Westport murder-suicide
News
Alert: Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
July 1, 2021
Updated: July 1, 2021 10:50 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions.