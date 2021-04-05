Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Community
Opinion
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Business
Real Estate
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Recommended
Sunrise Easter service returns to Compo Beach
Push for more access to electric vehicles revs up again in CT
Officials: Reports of young people gathering without masks
Utility pole fire closes Westport road
Westporter hiking the PCT to raise money for cancer research
Westporters to rally against hate toward Asians and Pacific Islanders
Cobb’s Mill Inn could become an event space in Weston again
Westport looks to hire firm for $100M school maintenance plan
Experts: Women of color crucial part in CT suffrage movement
Public to weigh in on Weston’s $76.3 million budget
News
Alert: Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle
April 5, 2021
Updated: April 5, 2021 10:36 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle.