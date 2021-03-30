Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Son says G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Community
Opinion
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Business
Real Estate
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Recommended
Westporter hiking the PCT to raise money for cancer research
Westporters to rally against hate toward Asians and Pacific Islanders
Cobb’s Mill Inn could become an event space in Weston again
Westport looks to hire firm for $100M school maintenance plan
Experts: Women of color crucial part in CT suffrage movement
Public to weigh in on Weston’s $76.3 million budget
TJ Elgin is running for Westport first selectman, again
Staples High School students to return to classrooms full-time
Westport Library expands its services under COVID
Westport Weston YMCA opens new gymnastics center
News
Alert: Son says G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90
March 30, 2021
Updated: March 30, 2021 8:38 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Son says G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90.