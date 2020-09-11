https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Alert-Opponent-drops-out-of-US-House-race-in-15560429.php Alert: Opponent drops out of US House race in Georgia, leaving QAnon-supporting candidate virtually unchallenged Published 3:26 pm EDT, Friday, September 11, 2020 Most Popular 1 ‘A horror story:’ 4 men claim sexual abuse at Boys & Girls Club in new lawsuit 2 Police: Man wanted for questioning in homicide 3 Bridgeport man charged with illegal dumping 4 Feds: Man linked to Hartford-area cocaine trafficking sentenced 5 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 6 Teen honored for saving mom, 3 kids from burning car 7 Officials: Bridgeport man charged with killing inmate in Hawaii View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.