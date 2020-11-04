https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-New-Hampshire-15699553.php Alert: Joe Biden wins New Hampshire Published 10:55 pm EST, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins New Hampshire. Most Popular 1 Stamford police: Capsized boater in ‘grave condition’ 2 Live: Joe Biden wins Connecticut, AP projects 3 Stamford Hospital: Patient info may have been leaked in data breach 4 ‘Nobody is apathetic this year’: CT turnout at 50 percent by noon 5 Police: Bethel stolen car recovered in Meriden crime crackdown 6 Police: Man, 85, struck by a car in Bridgeport 7 N.Y. man sentenced on heroin trafficking charge in CT View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.