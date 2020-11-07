https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-Nevada-15709629.php Alert: Joe Biden wins Nevada Published 12:14 pm EST, Saturday, November 7, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Nevada. Most Popular 1 Judge to Stamford man charged in crash: ‘You are a menace to society’ 2 Man, 18, arrested in slaying of actor Eddie Hassell in Texas 3 Pol on GA results in presidential race: Thank Stacey Abrams 4 Police: After foot chase, 6 arrested on gun, drug charges 5 Westport woman leaves lasting philanthropy legacy across CT View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.