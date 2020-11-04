https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-Michigan-15702448.php
Alert: Joe Biden wins MichiganUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Michigan.
Most Popular
-
1
Stamford Hospital: Patient info may have been leaked in data breach
-
2
Hwang wins race for state’s 28th Senate District
-
3
Stamford police: Capsized boater in ‘grave condition’
-
4
Stamford Board of Education election could end in legal challenges
-
5
Leone in lead after in-person votes tallied, absentees due today
-
6
26th Senate District: Haskell declares victory
-
7
Steinberg, Hughes win re-election bids for Hartford
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.