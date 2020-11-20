https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-Georgia-15741134.php Alert: Joe Biden wins Georgia Published 8:00 pm EST, Thursday, November 19, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Georgia. Most Popular 1 A Year Ago, 'Patient 1' Was Infected With Covid-19 2 Ex-town official hit with new charges in illegal dumping case 3 Village of Port Chester places restrictions on restaurants, many businesses 4 MTA officials: Metro-North service could be cut by 50 percent 5 Remains of 3 found in Colorado, triggering manhunt for felon 6 DOT: Crash closes Route 8 south in Waterbury 7 FBI: Suspect in Fairfield County bank robberies captured View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.