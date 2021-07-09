Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Jehan Sadat, 87, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, has died in Egypt
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Community
Opinion
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Business
Real Estate
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Recommended
Westport preps for impact of Tropical Storm Elsa
New website encourages businesses to ‘Choose Westport’
Westport to buy $232K worth of new fire vehicles
Town votes to rename high school football field after late coach
Helping children through trauma focus of Westport talk
Former Westport Second Selectman Randolph ‘Wally’ Meyer has died
Lawsuit: Family blames town for child’s fall from tire swing
Westport officials mull future of outdoor dining post-COVID
Pickleball or preservation? Westport considers future of Baron’s South...
Westport pizzeria hopes to rise from accident’s rubble
News
Alert: Jehan Sadat, 87, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, has died in Egypt
July 9, 2021
Updated: July 9, 2021 5:22 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
CAIRO (AP) — Jehan Sadat, 87, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, has died in Egypt.