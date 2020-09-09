https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Alert-Gov-Andrew-Cuomo-says-NYC-restaurants-can-15554111.php Alert: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says NYC restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 with limited capacity, other restrictions Published 1:22 pm EDT, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Most Popular 1 Gaithersburg Residents Fight Plans for Industrial Crematorium Within Their Community 2 Bridgeport officials: Shooting victim ‘very uncooperative’ 3 Westport school staff welcomes back students, parents 4 Viewership for NBC-broadcast Kentucky Derby drops to less than 9 million 5 CT community colleges offer free fast-track health care programs 6 CT hospital COVID outbreak prompts call to stop reusing masks 7 Out-of-towners move to Westport, bump up enrollment View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.