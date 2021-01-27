Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Fed leaves key rate near zero as economy weakens in the face of pandemic
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
Police Reports
Community
Celebrate Summer
Events
Comics
Obituaries
Opinion
Real Estate
Sponsored Content
HealthyCT
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Open for Business
Recommended
Peter’s Weston Market to close after nearly 50 years
Used bookstore opens in Westport and benefits library
Westport BOE looks to cut superintendent’s proposed budget
Westport schools report 6 new COVID cases
Weston BOE pushes for reopening plans for older students
Westport teachers push for delay to full return
Norwalk restaurant relocates to Westport
Westport’s new senior living community meets a need
Westport schools report 10 new COVID cases
Selectmen push for school zone near Kings Highway School
News
Alert: Fed leaves key rate near zero as economy weakens in the face of pandemic
Jan. 27, 2021
Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 2:04 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fed leaves key rate near zero as economy weakens in the face of pandemic.