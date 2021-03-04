Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Dallas police say officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Community
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Business
Obituaries
Opinion
Real Estate
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Recommended
Weston rolls out school re-opening plans
Officials: State rule could affect Westport schools projects
Westport holds COVID vaccination clinic for area school workers
Staples teams leave their mark on the court and downtown
Westport schools seek input on equity, student behaviors
New guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine welcome surprise in Westport
First selectman: Shrinking grand list will not have big impact
Fabric store sees business boost and new location amid pandemic
Weston selectmen consider trimming school capital requests
Westport woman starts blog to share people’s love stories
News
Alert: Dallas police say officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder
March 4, 2021
Updated: March 4, 2021 2:09 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.