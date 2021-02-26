Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Community
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Business
Obituaries
Opinion
Real Estate
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Recommended
Westport schools seek input on equity, student behaviors
New guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine welcome surprise in Westport
First selectman: Shrinking grand list will not have big impact
Fabric store sees business boost and new location amid pandemic
Weston selectmen consider trimming school capital requests
Westport woman starts blog to share people’s love stories
Westport finds collaborative approach to affordable housing
Police: Norwalk man in stolen car tried to flee Westport cops
Luminarias light up Westport to raise hope and money
Local woman’s program empowers patients of chronic illnesses
News
Alert: Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
Feb. 26, 2021
Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 8:51 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.