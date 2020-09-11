https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Alert-Authorities-About-500-000-have-been-15558422.php Alert: Authorities: About 500,000 have been forced to evacuate due to Oregon wildfires - roughly 10% of state's population. Updated 8:30 pm EDT, Thursday, September 10, 2020 Most Popular 1 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 2 Police: Man wanted for questioning in homicide 3 Officials: Bridgeport man charged with killing inmate in Hawaii 4 Feds: Man linked to Hartford-area cocaine trafficking sentenced 5 Bridgeport man charged with illegal dumping 6 Waterbury police search for missing juvenile 7 Teen honored for saving mom, 3 kids from burning car View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.