Albuquerque man sought in fatal shooting of dog-walker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man after the victim's service dog was shot and wounded after reportedly barking at the gunman, Albuquerque police said.

The warrant issued Tuesday seeks Xavier Marquez, 22, on charges of murder and other crimes in the Sept. 22 killing of Shawn Lynch, the wounding of Lynch's dog and the firing of a shot that went into a nearby home and lodged in the mattress of a sleeping woman, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told investigators that Lynch was walking his dog on a street and headed for a friend's house where they encountered Marquez as he sat in a truck.

The complaint said Marquez got out of the truck and yelled at the dog before shooting and wounding the animal,.

When Lynch objected, he was shot in the head and left on the street, the complaint said.

Lynch was pronounced dead Monday at a hospital.