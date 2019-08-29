Alaska wildlife officials warn ATV drivers without permits

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials say there has been an increase of people driving all-terrain vehicles in a critical salmon spawning habitat area.

Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Wednesday that the state Department of Fish and Game has warned residents and visitors who have been illegally driving motorized vehicles without permits in Anton Larsen Bay on Kodiak Island.

Experts say multiple salmon species spawn during high tide in the creeks, and during low tide the waters recede to reveal an expanse of mudflats often driven through.

Wildlife officials say the vehicles disturb the fish and damage the shrubs and grasses on the river or creek banks that help prevent erosion during rainstorms.

Officials say permits were not granted for Anton Larsen Bay, but were for other stream crossings in Kodiak.

