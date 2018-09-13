Alaska whale hunter quotas extended

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The International Whaling Commission has extended bowhead whale catch limits for Alaska's Eskimo subsistence hunters.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan's office says the seven-year quota was approved Wednesday at the IWC's annual meeting, taking place in Florianopolis, Brazil.

Sullivan spokesman Matt Shuckerow says yearly strike limits will stay at 67, with no more than 392 whales landed over a seven-year period starting in 2019. Shuckerow says those strikes included some allocated to Russia's Chukotka natives as in the past.

The Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission, which decides how quotas are split among Alaska villages, said last year it wanted a yearly strike limit of 100. Attempts to reach commission officials Wednesday were not immediately successful.