Alaska utility tells customers to make equipment repairs

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Residents of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta in western Alaska could lose power if they don't repair home electrical equipment in the next few months, utility officials said.

The Alaska Village Electric Cooperative recently sent out letters to 450 customers in Bethel, a location where professional electricians are scarce, KYUK-AM reported Friday.

"I was a little alarmed at first because they say that your electrical service will be disconnected on or about August unless you make the repairs," said Jeremy Osborne, a Bethel homeowner who received one of the letters.

The utility has been sending out warning letters calling on residents to make repairs since it took control of the area's electricity from the Bethel Utilities Corporation in 2013.

Most of the required repairs are minor, and many can be done by the homeowners, said Meera Kohler, the utility's CEO. Many of the repairs involve replacing a ground rod or other simple fixes, she said.

The homes and businesses requiring repairs may have failed to meet electrical standards due to shifting permafrost, wind storms or other natural causes, Kohler said. The utility does not require electricians to perform the work, but Kohler said she recommends for homeowners to hire a professional if they don't feel up to the task.

But hiring a professional can be challenging. Homeowner Kathy Hanson said tracking down an electrician is the easy part.

"I think it's not hard getting hold of one — you see them in their trucks driving around," Hanson said. "Now to get them to come out to your house and fix something, I think it might be rather difficult."

It can sometimes take up to a month for an electrician to visit a house, said Michael Langlie, a co-owner of the Lumber Yard in Bethel.

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org