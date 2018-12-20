Alaska stores sell CBD products as rules worked out

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Products containing CBD have been offered in stores and coffee shops in Alaska, but state regulators say CBD oil has not been approved to be used in food, drinks or edibles.

The Anchorage Daily News reports regulations governing CBD items are still being written, and the state has been warning residents to be cautious about what they ingest.

The state Division of Agriculture oversees all industrial hemp products, which includes CBD.

Division director Arthur Keyes says the industrial hemp bill that passed earlier this year put the state in the position to create a pilot program to regulate, but rules are not yet in place.

Rob Carter, manager of the state Plant Materials Center, says the state does not have enough enforcement resources, so shops are still selling CBD products.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com