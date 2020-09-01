Alaska reports second virus-related death at elder-care home

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A second resident of a state-supported elder-living center in Anchorage who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the Alaska health department.

The department, in early August, announced that three residents of the Anchorage Pioneer Home and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, three of the five staff members who had to that point tested positive had been released from isolation, and 10 of the 14 residents who had tested positive had recovered, the department said in a release.

The department said a second resident who had tested positive recently died but did not provide further details.

Testing at the facility is occurring with varying frequency, based on whether there have been recent positive test results, the department said. Staff and residents in areas with recent positives are tested every three to four days, while those in areas with two weeks of negative results will have weekly testing, the department said.

