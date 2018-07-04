Alaska governor reconsiders judge appointment for attorney

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker rescinded a judge appointment for a Juneau defense attorney after reading comments from a legal brief.

The Juneau Empire reports Walker had initially chosen attorney Julie Willoughby to fill the Juneau Superior Court vacancy, but instead selected municipal attorney Amy Mead.

According to a statement from the governor's Chief of Staff Scott Kendall, Walker informed Willoughby that he was going with Mead two hours after telling the defense attorney that she had the job.

Kendall says the governor saw the brief Willoughby had filed on a child sexual abuse case.

Kendall says Willoughby argued that a man's sexual assaults against a 12-year-old girl were a "mutually satisfying sexual adventure" and did not harm the child.

Willoughby did not respond to the newspaper's phone call seeking comment.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com