Alaska adds krill, mussels to list of unusual marine deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents of two northwest Alaska villages say large numbers of dead mussels and krill have washed up on their shores.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that the discoveries are contributing to fears of record warm waters causing ecosystem changes, including unusual wildlife deaths.

Scientists say they are working to pinpoint what has caused a string of unusual mortality events this season and whether the deaths are related.

An official in the village of Teller estimates there were 2 million dead mussels in a channel on the Seward Peninsula in late June.

A high school teacher says he found "millions" of dead krill stretching for several miles along beaches near Shishmaref.

In addition to mussels and the shrimp-like krill, seabirds, seals and whales have also died along Alaska's shores recently.

