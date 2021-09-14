Alaska Senate to weigh dividend bill after House maneuver

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House canceled its floor session Tuesday, the last day of the special session, leaving the Senate with what amounted to a take-it-or-leave-it decision on the roughly $1,100 the House had previously passed.

House Speaker Louise Stutes said legislative rules bar concurrence the same day the other chamber passes legislation and said there was no time left for a conference committee if the Senate made any changes. Legislators could waive those rules with two-thirds support in each chamber, but Stutes did not believe she had those numbers in the House, said House majority press secretary Joe Plesha.