Alaska Air National Guard rescues hunter attacked by bear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bear attacked and injured a hunter near Galena.

The hunter and was flown to a hospital by the Alaska Air National Guard.

The guard in a release says soldiers responded Monday at the request of Alaska State Troopers.

The Rescue Coordination Center dispatched a helicopter and fixed-wing HC-130 aircraft that carried a Guardian Angel rescue team.

Alaska Rescue Coordination Center deputy director Maj. Andrew Williams says the team parachuted from the HC-130 and hiked to the injured person.

Williams says blood and plasma provided by Providence Alaska Medical Center was critical to the rescue.

The victim was flown to Galena, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, and finally, Providence Hospital.