Mitch Jenkins/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Moore has many, many stories still to tell.

The celebrated British author known for “V for Vendetta” and “Watchman” among other works has a deal with Bloomsbury for the story collection “Illuminations” and a five-volume fantasy series, “Long London.” In a statement Monday, Moore said he was “bursting with fiction, bursting with prose” and thanked his publisher for its commitment to “expanding the empire of the word.”