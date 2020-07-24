Alabama teen accused of shooting multiple people at party

VANCE, Ala (AP) — An Alabama teenager has been arrested for the shootings of seven people at a party last month.

U.S. Marshals took Ja’wan Datravis Sawyer, 18, of Marion, into custody in Vance on Thursday, al.com reported. District Attorney Michael Jackson said Sawyer faces seven counts of attempted murder and is being held in the Hale County Jail on $420,000 bond. Online jail records did not indicate if he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities said more arrests are expected.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. June 28 at an outdoor party held in a field between Sawyerville and Akron. That area is in the Jerusalem Settlement. The shooting stemmed from an altercation, authorities said.

Jackson said one of the victims was shot in the face, but all of the victims recovered.

The Hale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Efforts to reach sheriff’s officials for additional details were unsuccessful.