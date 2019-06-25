Alabama school district to raise price of school lunches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The price of school lunches in Huntsville City Schools is going up.

Beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, the cost will go up by 30 cents, raising the price to $2.65.

Henry Ward, director of the child nutrition program for the district, tells WAAY-TV the U.S. Department of Agriculture requires them to look at meal prices every year to make sure the price they charge students is enough to cover the price of the food in the meal.

Ward says such reviews occur annually in every school district.

The last time lunch prices increased in Huntsville City Schools was in 2016, when they went up 10 cents.

