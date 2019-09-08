Alabama's Tuskegee seeks to expand tourism with conference

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Officials are trying to encourage more tourism in the Alabama city of Tuskegee and surrounding Macon County.

The east Alabama town of 8,500 is home to Tuskegee University and Moton Field, where the nation's first black military pilots trained during World War II. It's also the birthplace of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Leaders hope to capitalize on that history and more next month at what's being called the inaugural African American/African Cultural Heritage Tourism Conference.

News outlets report the town and Tuskegee University hope to bring the community together to promote cooperation and tourism in the area.

University President Lily McNair says culture and tourism are growing areas, and the event could benefit the area.

The five-day conference opens Oct. 4. It will feature speakers and events around town.