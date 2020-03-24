Alabama open for business as virus caseload grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is remaining open for business as its coronavirus caseload grows, with at least 215 people known to be infected as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The ages of those infected ranged from 2 to 97, and about 6% to 7% of the cases have required hospitalization, State Health Officer Scott Harris said Monday.

The caseload has grown as testing becomes available, showing 90 people infected in Jefferson County, 24 in Shelby County, and 21 each in Lee and Madison counties. No deaths have been reported.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Harris planned an afternoon conference call with reporters to discuss the state's response. The Republican governor has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order for all but essential activities, as a growing number of other governors have done for their states.

The virus causes only minor flu-like symptoms in most people, who recover in a matter of weeks. But it is highly contagious and young people who show no symptoms can infect others. Older people and those with underlying health problems can develop severe illnesses that test the health care system's capacity to respond.

The state has closed all K-12 schools through April 5, and prohibited on-site restaurant dining and non-work gatherings of more than 25 people where people can't stay 6-feet (2-meters) apart. Ivy also closed beaches, and delayed the March 31 Senate primary runoff until July 14.

Health officials in Jefferson County, which has the highest number of cases, ordered the closure of nonessential businesses, including hair salons and many retail stores in a bid to stem the outbreak.

