Alabama officer asks to end public access to murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer charged with capital murder in the shooting of his pregnant girlfriend has asked a judge to bar the public from seeing any written documents or attending hearings about the case.

Attorneys for Officer David Michael McCoy, 28, also asked a court to bar lawyers involved in the case from talking about it outside court. Madison County District Judge Alison S. Jones didn't immediately rule on McCoy's requests and instead scheduled a hearing for Jan. 18.