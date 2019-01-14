Alabama county OKs $4M incentive plan for new Airbus plant

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county has approved a $4 million incentive plan for Airbus as the European aircraft maker is set to start building a factory near its existing plant there.

The Mobile County Commission tells news outlets in a statement that commissioners voted Monday to approve the money. Airbus will host a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its new facility assembling the A220-300 plane. It'll be next to a plant where Airbus already produces the A320 in Mobile.

The statement says the money will be paid out as $400,000 annually over 10 years.

The project agreement with the county requires Airbus to hire 432 new employees to earn the reimbursements.

Commissioner Jerry Carl says he expects another vote over various fee waivers and tax abatements the agreement calls for the county to grant or support.