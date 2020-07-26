Alabama cases up by 1,000; town's police chief hospitalized

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s health department reported just over 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

That brought the total of confirmed cases in the state to 77,351. The number of deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus was 1,428 as of Sunday.

AL.com reports that the 1,000-case increase is the smallest increase since early July.

The number of hospitalizations dropped from 1,536 on July 24 to 1,425 as of Saturday. However, it’s unclear if that is the beginning of a trend.

Case and hospitalization numbers can be variable on weekends.

Among the victims suffering with the disease in the state is the police chief of a town in Jefferson County. News outlets in Birmingham report that Brookside Police Chief M. Jones was in an intensive care unit with the disease. The police department said on its Facebook page that Jones cannot speak, eat or move without assistance.

___

