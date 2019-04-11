Alabama House OKs letting hunters take deer through baiting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved a bill that would allow hunters to take deer or feral swine through baiting, if they get a license to do so.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the House approved the measure Thursday, 85-10. It now goes to the Senate, where senators have rejected it in the past. State law currently prevents the use of bait to hunt animals.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Danny Crawford, a Republican from Athens, says the measure might help manage the deer population, particularly should a condition known as chronic wasting disease, which affects the brains of deer and other wild animals, infiltrate Alabama. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said through March, there had been no reported CWD cases in Alabama, though counties in Mississippi and Tennessee have reported it.

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com