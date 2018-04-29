Airport to start charging for daily parking

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The Portsmouth International Airport at Pease in New Hampshire will start charging for parking.

The Portsmouth Herald reports motorists will be charged $7 a day to park their car at the airport starting Oct. 1.

Members of the Pease Development Authority's Board of Directors approved the fee in a 6-0 vote.

Board member Peter Loughlin says an increase in flights is putting a strain on the building and airport staff. Airport Director Paul Brean says the parking fee will go toward capital improvement projects.

Brean says the fee will generate $613,200 annually if at least 25 percent of the airport's 900 parking spots are filled year round.

The board also voted to start charging planes an aviation fuel flowage fee that could result in $260,000 in revenue.