Air Guard to be deployed this fall; Army Guard next year

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Nearly 1,000 Vermont Army National Guard members will be deployed starting early next year and more than 70 Air National Guard members will be deployed this fall, officials announced Thursday.

The Vermont National Guard was holding a press conference on Friday to discuss the actions. It said more than 70 airmen from the 158th fighter wing will leave starting in October but did not say where they will be serving. Nearly 400 soldiers from the Mountain Battalion and the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment will be deployed in the first few months of 2021 but details about the deployment were not released.

The Army deployment is "part of the largest Army mission set in over 10 years," the Vermont National Guard said.