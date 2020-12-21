Air Force: Blacks are more likely investigated, disciplined

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black service members in the Air Force are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions and be discharged for misconduct, according to a new report that looked at racial disparities across the service.
The report by the Air Force inspector general, released Monday, said Black members of the Air Force and Space Force are less likely to be promoted to higher enlisted and officer ranks, and one-third of them believe they don't get the same opportunities as their white peers. And it concluded that “racial disparity exists" for Black service members, but that the data did not explain why it happens.