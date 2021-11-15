Ahmaud Arbery death trial begins 2nd week of testimony

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Trial testimony entered a second week Monday in the case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery after they spotted the 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after he ran past their house on Feb. 23, 2020. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase, initially telling police that he ran Arbery off the road with his own truck before taking cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.