Agency wants revision of DTE power generation strategy

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan agency asked DTE Electric Co. on Thursday to revise its strategy for generating power over the next 15 years.

The state Public Service Commission requested more information about alternatives such as wind and solar projects owned by the utility or third parties. It also urged DTE to do more to help customers reduce energy waste by using efficient appliances, insulation and equipment.

“The Commission acknowledges DTE’s focus in the near term on ways to increase programs to cut energy waste, but we’re recommending that the utility do more to tap into this cost-effective resource,” Chairman Sally Talberg said.

The commission also urged the utility to set more ambitious energy savings goals for the next two years. DTE has proposed annual energy savings of 1.65 percent this year and 1.75 percent in 2021. The agency called for savings of 1.75 percent this year and 2 percent in 2021.

The legal minimum is 1 percent.

Additionally, the commission said DTE had not adequately justified its intention not to retire the coal-fired Belle River power plant until 2029-30.

DTE said it was evaluating the commission's request and has made big investments in renewable energy. The utility's plan “reflects our long-term goals and leadership in providing cleaner energy to our customers," spokeswoman Randi Berris said.

The commission set a deadline of April 1 for DTE to update its renewable energy plan.