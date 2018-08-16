Agency seeks to salvage cottage built by musician's uncle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia agency is seeking bids to salvage a 101-year-old Burnside Island cottage built by the uncle of a Savannah songwriter.

The Savannah Morning News reports the bid request to salvage the Robert Mercer Cottage follow calls by preservationists to halt plans to demolish it.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted the request Monday for rights to either salvage parts or relocate the house built by Johnny Mercer's uncle. Mercer was a singer and songwriter popular in the mid-1900s for writing lyrics to songs such "Fools Rush In" and "That Old Black Magic."

The Board of Natural Resources adopted a resolution in June to seek an executive order from Gov. Nathan Deal to demolish the dilapidated home. The state acquired the property in 1978.

