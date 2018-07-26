Agency: 2 more foreign travel-related Michigan measles cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed two more cases of measles linked to foreign travel and warns the public of possible exposure to the contagious disease.

It said Thursday one of the ill individuals was contagious when arriving just before midnight July 18 at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport at the international arrivals area of the North Terminal. Health officials are contacting passengers from the flight who may have been exposed. It says limited exposure to others at the airport may have occurred while the person exited the international baggage claim.

The agency says the second individual was not contagious while in flight or while at the same airport.

It says all four Michigan cases this year resulted from exposure outside the U.S.