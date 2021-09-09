Against a stunning river sunset, Proenza Schouler returns JOCELYN NOVECK, AP National Writer Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 12:01 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sailboats wafted by on the Hudson River and the setting sun sparkled on the water as Proenza Schouler celebrated a return to in-person fashion shows against the spectacular setting of New York’s buzziest waterfront locale, Little Island.
Designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough were so delighted with Wednesday's show, held in perfect late summer weather, that they shared a high-five and a kiss as they ran out for their bow in the new park’s amphitheater facing the water — surely one of the city’s premier views.