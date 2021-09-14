After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 5:08 a.m.
1 of4 CORRECTS BYLINE TO JAVAD PARSA, NOT HEIKO JUNGE - Labor leader Jonas Gahr Stoere holds a bouquet of red roses at the Labor Party's election vigil for the 2021 parliamentary elections at the People's House in Oslo, Norway on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The center-left bloc headed to a victory in Norway's elections Monday as official projections pointed to the governing Conservatives losing power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP) Javad Parsa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Leaders, from left, Audun Lysbakken of Socialist Left Party, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum of Centre Party and Jonas Gahr Stoere of Labour Party attend a party leader debate at the Stortinget in Oslo, Norway, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The center-left bloc headed to a victory in Norway's elections Monday as official projections pointed to the governing Conservatives losing power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. (Naina Helen Jama/NTB via AP) Naina Helen Jama/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Oslo 20210913. Conservative leader Erna Solberg attends the Conservative Party's election vigil for the parliamentary elections at the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in Oslo, Norway on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The center-left bloc headed to a victory in Norway's elections Monday as official projections pointed to the governing Conservatives losing power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. (Heiko Junge/NTB via AP) Heiko Junge/AP Show More Show Less
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leader of Norway’s Labor Party is to start talks Tuesday in an attempt to build a coalition after the center-left bloc beat the incumbent Conservatives and won Norway's general elections.
With all votes now counted, the Labor Party and its two left-leaning allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — grabbed 100 seats in the 169-seat Stortinget assembly while the current government would get 68. The last seat is going to a northern Norway health-focused protest party, Pasientfokus.