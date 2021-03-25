Africa's elephants now endangered by poaching, habitat loss FARAI MUTSAKA and MOGMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 9:58 a.m.
FILE- A Savanna elephant is photographed in Kruger National Park, South Africa, in this March 4, 2020 file photo. Increasing threats of poaching and loss of habitat have made Africa's elephant populations more endangered, according to a report released Thursday March 25, 2021, by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Increasing threats of poaching and loss of habitat have made Africa's elephant populations more endangered, according to a report released Thursday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The African forest elephant is critically endangered, and the African savanna elephant is endangered. The two species had previously been grouped together as a single species and were classified as vulnerable by the IUCN.
