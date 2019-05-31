Affordable housing pre-applications available

WESTPORT — Earlier this week, the town sent out an email stating affordable housing pre-applications are now available.

The housing pre-applications come courtesy of Millennium Group. Headquartered in New Britain, the company provides development, construction management, and property management for the affordable housing market, as well as corporate facilities management for market-rate apartments.

The applications are for four affordable housing facilities managed by the group in Westport. This includes Canal Park Apartments, Hidden Brook Apartments, Hales Court Apartments and Sasco Creek Apartments.

Those interested can visit millennium-realty.com to find out income-eligibility requirements and to download the pre-application. Applications will be accepted beginning on June 3 and end on June 28.

A hard copy of the pre-application can also be picked up at the Westport Housing Authority at at 5 Canal St. or mailed upon request by contacting 203-227-4672.

Completed applications should be mailed only to the Westport Housing Authority.