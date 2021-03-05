Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 3:13 p.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan. A man who found Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV last week after the golf star who later told sheriff's deputies he did not know how the collision occurred and didn't even remember driving, crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents. Law enforcement has not previously disclosed that Woods had been unconscious following the collision.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A man found Tiger Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV after the golf star crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents obtained Friday.
The man, who lives near the site in Rolling Hills Estates, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in an affidavit.