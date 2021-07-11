Advocates decry homeless sweeps ahead of MLB's All-Star game

DENVER (AP) — Ahead of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Denver next week, city officials are facing scrutiny from advocates who accuse them of accelerating the clearing of homeless encampments near Coors Field as the sports world turns its attention to Colorado’s capital city.
Mayor Michael Hancock has emphatically denied that the All-Star Game influenced any clearing decisions, saying the city is just getting caught up after suspending cleanups at the beginning of the pandemic. It resumed regular cleanups last summer.